08-25-2023 Accountability Part 11 Messiah and Man 010 Ruach
5 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Nehemiah 9:18 “Even when they made a moulded calf for themselves, and said, ‘This is your mighty one that brought you up out of Mitsrayim,’ and worked great blasphemies, 19 yet You, in Your great compassion did not forsake them in the wilderness. The column of the cloud did not turn away from them by day to lead them on the way, nor the column of fire by night to give them light in the way they were to go. 20 “You also gave Your good Spirit to instruct them, and did not withhold Your manna from their mouth, and gave them water for their thirst.
Keywords
set apart spiritharuach hokodeshharuachhead body connection
