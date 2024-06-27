Alexander Gleason Preface with Commentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A lot of people have heard of Alexander Gleason's map of the world, but not many people are aware that he wrote a book.
You can find a full PDF of his book for free here.
https://archive.org/details/alex-gleason-is-the-bible-from-heaven
Here is a link to our debate board to discuss it further.
https://miro.com/welcomeonboard/SGsyTGVFQ1ZwSmplQXdvbUc0UWw2d3BxUjF6WUI5WXVRUkFObkp3VXVZUDZBaVdGclFtYTVKSGhMUkNOazJqMXwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDI=?share_link_id=605147339886