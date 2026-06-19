No Survivors┃Russia for the first time Struck an ELITE part of KIEV full of TOP officials of Ukraine

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Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin admitted that even though air defense systems shot down almost 100 enemy drones, some of them still managed to hit the Moscow oil refinery in the 'Kapotnya' area, in the Southeastern Administrative District of Moscow. According to him, Moscow firefighters are currently trying to extinguish a fire at this oil refinery. At the same time, it is worth noting that in total, Ukraine launched about 120 kamikaze drones towards Moscow. ..................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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