Gaza neighborhood devastated following Israeli strike
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Drone footage from Gaza’s Rimal neighborhood shows damaged buildings, streets in rubble, and smoke rising after Israeli air strikes.

Mirrored - RT

gazarimalisraeli air strikes

