2023.8.6 当中共调查委员会，开始公开说：CCP国安委比KGB克格勃『危害更大』的时候，灭共… 就更近了一步🚀#TakeDownTheCCP
Miles Guo first warned people about the CCP's deep infiltration into the US. However, many only realized this after they saw the CCP Spy Balloon and Cuban Spy Base incidents. We must act now. Let’s Take Down the CCP!
