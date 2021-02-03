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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - FEBRUARY 03, 2021 (MIRROR)
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110 views • February 03, 2021
Feb 3, 2021

Courtesy of TruNews

Professor Dolores Cahill says, “The mRNA ‘vaccine’ leads your immune system to attack your own organs; then you die of organ failure.” She also says a forensic examination is needed to determine what’s in the shot.

David Knight says “Barney Fife types” will have a field day with the new CDC order that makes it a federal crime to use public transportation without a mask.

A study finds that long-term mask use may contribute to advanced-stage lung cancer. On ‘Corona Crazy’, it could be the worst-case example of the cancel culture as a woman is fired for being on Parler.

Pastor John MacArthur says the darkness we are seeing right now from this administration is from people who’ve rejected God and he says laws are being made to criminalize righteousness.

https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-03-2021

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vaccinesimmune systemdavid knightcovidmrnaprofessor dolores cahillparlerface mask nazisautoimmune response
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