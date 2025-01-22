Insight Into Trump's Inauguration and Comments On The Executive Orders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 1.21.2024
EXECUTIVE ORDERS
https://www.independentsentinel.com/day-1s-118-executive-orders/
TRUMP RESCINDS 78 BIDEN EXECUTIVE ACTIONS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/huge-trump-rescinds-78-biden-executive-actions
TRUMP FIRES 1000 BIDEN APPOINTEES
https://www.independentsentinel.com/president-trump-fired-1000-biden-appointees-including-the-creepy-chef/
TRUMP WITHDRAWS U.S. FROM WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-signs-executive-withdrawing-world-health-organization-2025-01-21/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/withdrawing-the-united-states-from-the-worldhealth-organization/
TRUMP DESIGNATES DRUG CARTELS AND FOREIGN GANGS AS TERRORISTS
https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/president-donald-trump-designates-drug-cartels-foreign-gangs-as-terrorists-among-first-actions-upon-reclaiming-white-house/news-story/4eabdd5621f633e9f7a606f9fff14f27
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/designating-cartels-and-other-organizations-as-foreign-terrorist-organizations-and-specially-designated-global-terrorists/
TRUMP PULLS SECURITY CLEARANCE OF 51 NATIONAL SECURITY OFFICIALS
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-pulls-security-clearance-of-51-national-security-officials/ar-AA1xyRz5?ocid=BingNewsSerp
PUTIN SAYS TRUMP WILL HELP PREVENT WW3
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-says-trump-will-help-prevent-ww3-congratulations-issued-inauguration-day
FULL LIST OF PRESIDENTIAL ACTIONS SIGNED BY TRUMP
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/here-is-full-list-presidential-actions-trump-signed/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]