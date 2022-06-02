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Pfizer CEO & Klaus Schwab Cry Victim From “Conspiracy Theorists”
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The Jimmy Dore Show


At this year’s seemingly never-ending World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently appeared on stage with WEF founder Klaus Schwab and the two lamented all the “conspiracy theorists” who had targeted them for online abuse. Sadly, Nina Jankowicz was not on hand to offer the two extraordinarily powerful elites relief from their suffering.

Jimmy and his panel of The Dive’s Jackson Hinkle and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the snowflake behavior from these two extraordinarily powerful individuals with extraordinarily strong accents.

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Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

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Keywords
vaccineconspiracy theoristsswitzerlandbioweapondavosworld economic foruminjectionklaus schwabthe jimmy dore showkill shotbourlapfizer ceocry victim
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