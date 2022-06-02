Pfizer CEO & Klaus Schwab Cry Victim From “Conspiracy Theorists”

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The Jimmy Dore Show
At this year’s seemingly never-ending World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently appeared on stage with WEF founder Klaus Schwab and the two lamented all the “conspiracy theorists” who had targeted them for online abuse. Sadly, Nina Jankowicz was not on hand to offer the two extraordinarily powerful elites relief from their suffering.
Jimmy and his panel of The Dive’s Jackson Hinkle and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the snowflake behavior from these two extraordinarily powerful individuals with extraordinarily strong accents.
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Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com
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About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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