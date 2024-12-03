The assassination of four young men in Seir, south of Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A special Zionist force stormed the village of Seir, south of Jenin, surrounded a cave in that area, and bombed the place with guided missiles from drones. After a long clash with the young men, they were all martyred and their bodies were detained.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 01/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video