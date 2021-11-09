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THE JAB OR JESUS
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99 views • November 09, 2021
I meant to say Greek instead of Hebrew scriptures
Pharmakeia In the Bible
And in Greek, pharmakeia could mean magic, sorcery, witchcraft, enchantment, drugs or medication. As previously mentioned, its meaning depended on its use in context. When the pharmakeia is used various places in the Bible, it has these meanings: The administering or usage of drugs.
Pharmakeia In the Bible
And in Greek, pharmakeia could mean magic, sorcery, witchcraft, enchantment, drugs or medication. As previously mentioned, its meaning depended on its use in context. When the pharmakeia is used various places in the Bible, it has these meanings: The administering or usage of drugs.
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