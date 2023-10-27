Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The “Invasion” at the Southern Border -New Senate Accountability Bill | Sekulow
channel image
GalacticStorm
2167 Subscribers
Shop now
525 views
Published Yesterday

The “Invasion” at the Southern Border | American Center for Law and Justice


Senator Roger Marshall (KS) has a new bill that would force President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security to report monthly on illegal immigrants caught at the southern border who are on the Terrorist Watchlist.


Senator Marshall argues that the border crisis has resulted in “an invasion,” leaving the U.S. susceptible to future terrorists illegally entering. And he’s got the data to back it up.


We’ve told you about the millions of “gotaways” who have crossed the border under the Biden Administration. We also exposed the Administration’s cover-up of Yemen terrorists caught at the border.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket