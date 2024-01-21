3 THINGS Keeping People In DEBT and How To Break FREE

3 Ways We're Forced Into Debt AND How To Break FREE into Retire Early Life
00:00 Focusing Too Much on Getting Rich
00:27 Attitude - How We Think about Money
07:00 Thinking Debt Is "Normal"
09:05 Money Has Deceived Many
12:03 New Chapter-Getting Out of Debt
14:14 What Is Abundance?
15:22 How to Maintain Financial Freedom
15:40 Need to Stop Worrying about Money
16:39 How to Achieve Abundance in Life
