3 THINGS Keeping People In DEBT and How To Break FREE

3 Ways We're Forced Into Debt AND How To Break FREE into Retire Early Life

00:00 Focusing Too Much on Getting Rich

00:27 Attitude - How We Think about Money

07:00 Thinking Debt Is "Normal"

09:05 Money Has Deceived Many

12:03 New Chapter-Getting Out of Debt

14:14 What Is Abundance?

15:22 How to Maintain Financial Freedom

15:40 Need to Stop Worrying about Money

16:39 How to Achieve Abundance in Life