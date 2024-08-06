BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥Al-Qassam Brigades - Balls of Steel Moment destroying the Zionist army in east Rafah
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
175 views • 9 months ago

🔥Al-Qassam Brigades destroy the Zionist army in east Rafah ⚡️

Adding:

Hezbollah (Lebanon) in a press release:

- We congratulate Hamas for unanimously choosing Yahya Sinwar as head of the political bureau, succeeding the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh.

- Choosing Sinwar from the heart of the besieged Gaza Strip confirms that the goals sought by the enemy in killing leaders and officials have failed to achieve their goal.


- This choice is a strong message to the Zionist enemy and behind it the United States and its allies that the Hamas movement is unified in its decision, firm in its principles, and steadfast in its major choices.

- The election of the new president of the Hamas movement at this important time and in the heart of the battle increases our nation and the peoples of our region's faith and determination to unify efforts and insist on continuing the resistance until complete liberation.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy