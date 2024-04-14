Create New Account
Healthy Living Livestream: Biosolids: A Toxic Trick Played on Farmers
10 views
Published 14 hours ago

Andrew Kaufman, M.D.

Mar 6, 12:00 pm EST

3.72K

Science

In this 30-minute wake-up call, you’ll find out:

- How biosolids are poisoning our food supply (and ruining your health).


- How farmers have been tricked into using a “cost-effective,” yet toxic, fertilizer without knowing it.


- How you can evade this synthetic pollutant and its dangerous effects once and for all.


The paper I discussed today: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405665022000117


Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at www.andrewkaufmanmd.com


Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio


Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz

Keywords
drugschemicalsfoodtoxicwaterfarmersbiosolidssoiltrickm dandrew kaufmanmicro plasticshealthy living livestream

