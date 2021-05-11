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Episode 149 - The Truth About Vaccine Passports
Truth Quest Podcast
Truth Quest Podcast
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121 views • May 11, 2021
Vaccine passports are touted as an innocent way of jump-starting the economy by providing a means for people to prove their vaccination status, allowing them to travel, shop, go to the gym, attend sporting and cultural events and conduct other indoor activities.

Is that it? Or is there something more sinister behind the concept? Many liken it to a tactic employed by a good old-fashioned police state; just a modern version of “Show Me Your Papers!”

In this episode we are going to connect the dots and explore the long-game of vaccine passports.
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constitutionprivacynullificationwhomicrosoftbig brotherlibertarianpaypalworld health organizationcoronaviruscovidvaccine trialsvaccine passportsalesforce
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy