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▶️ Enterprise Dapp Ecosystem - Blockstack With Joe Bender | EP#394
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5 views • December 16, 2020
Joe Bender and I sat down for some time to chat about Blockstack and what they’re all about. They have a lot of amazing enterprise-grade decentralized applications that present solutions I haven’t seen elsewhere. We dive into what they’re headed in the future, what they do, and how you can benefit from it.
00:00 Intro
00:51 Tell Us About Yourself
06:00 Joe’s Technical Background
8:25 What Is Blockstack?
18:40 Benefits For Non Tech Savvy Users
25:00 What Are Some Use Cases For Blockstack?
32:32 Dapps On Blockstack?
37:37 What Problem Does Blockstack Solve?
42:20 Updates To Expect For Blockstack
45:15 Blockstack Vs Competitors
51:25 Long-Term Goals Of Blockstack
56:45 Favorite Dapps On Blockstack
58:25 Social Media Information
1:00:00 Outro
Blockstack is an open-source and developer-friendly network for building decentralized apps and smart contracts. Blockstack inherits Bitcoin's security through Proof of Transfer, enables you to write secure smart contracts with Clarity, and brings it all together in one decentralized network maintained by developers from all over the world. More than 500 teams are already building on Blockstack.
Some of the dapps I’ve tried out on Blockstack are Xor Drive, Arance Docs, and Arcane Sheets. These are alternatives to Google drive, Google docs, and Google spreadsheets. It’s great to see alternatives to the enterprise applications many people need to use finally being developed as dapps in the blockchain space. Blockstack is the one making this possible and it’s the only ecosystem where I’ve found many enterprise and business solutions I’ve not seen anywhere else.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Blockstack?
• What problem does Blockstack solve?
• Can you speak a little bit to the ecosystem from Blockstack to Hiro
• Let’s talk a little bit about the Stack 2.0 launch
• Can you speak about the Mainnet update January 14 launch?
• What are the next big updates for Blockstack to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Blockstack fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Blockstack going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://www.blockstack.org/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about Blockstack? Have you tried any of the dapps on Blockstack? What was your faovourite part of the discussion we had? Let us know if you have any further questions on Blockstack in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
00:00 Intro
00:51 Tell Us About Yourself
06:00 Joe’s Technical Background
8:25 What Is Blockstack?
18:40 Benefits For Non Tech Savvy Users
25:00 What Are Some Use Cases For Blockstack?
32:32 Dapps On Blockstack?
37:37 What Problem Does Blockstack Solve?
42:20 Updates To Expect For Blockstack
45:15 Blockstack Vs Competitors
51:25 Long-Term Goals Of Blockstack
56:45 Favorite Dapps On Blockstack
58:25 Social Media Information
1:00:00 Outro
Blockstack is an open-source and developer-friendly network for building decentralized apps and smart contracts. Blockstack inherits Bitcoin's security through Proof of Transfer, enables you to write secure smart contracts with Clarity, and brings it all together in one decentralized network maintained by developers from all over the world. More than 500 teams are already building on Blockstack.
Some of the dapps I’ve tried out on Blockstack are Xor Drive, Arance Docs, and Arcane Sheets. These are alternatives to Google drive, Google docs, and Google spreadsheets. It’s great to see alternatives to the enterprise applications many people need to use finally being developed as dapps in the blockchain space. Blockstack is the one making this possible and it’s the only ecosystem where I’ve found many enterprise and business solutions I’ve not seen anywhere else.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Blockstack?
• What problem does Blockstack solve?
• Can you speak a little bit to the ecosystem from Blockstack to Hiro
• Let’s talk a little bit about the Stack 2.0 launch
• Can you speak about the Mainnet update January 14 launch?
• What are the next big updates for Blockstack to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Blockstack fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Blockstack going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://www.blockstack.org/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about Blockstack? Have you tried any of the dapps on Blockstack? What was your faovourite part of the discussion we had? Let us know if you have any further questions on Blockstack in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
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