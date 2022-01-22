© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reality Check
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • January 22, 2022
In much of the world today it is popular to identify as a Christian, BUT how can one say they are a Christian if they don't know the things Jesus teaches. They can be found right there in the 4 gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John). Read them for yourself and decide whether you are willing to obey them.
Please click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
For inquiries email: [email protected]
Please click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
For inquiries email: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.