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Well-Planned Illegal Alien Invasion, Heavily-armed Smugglers on Rancher's Land, Earth Changes, and More 04.16.2021
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780 views • April 17, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://bit.ly/3dHzhnH
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“THIS IS A WELL PLANNED, WELL FUNDED, INDUSTRIAL LEVEL INVASION”
At about 9:00 PM ET Tuesday night, April 13, 2021, approximately 150 unaccompanied minor children who entered the U.S. illegally via the U.S.-Mexican border arrived at the Erie International Airport (via El Paso, TX) and were transferred into busses at the privately owned North Coast Air. They were transported by three coach busses to a facility known as the Pennsylvania International Academy, 8155 Oliver Road, Summit Township, PA.
“This is just the start. It’s about 150 ‘children’ right now, but more are coming. The amount of money being spent for this mass infusion of illegal aliens into our community is staggering. In my opinion, this is not a humanitarian effort, but a deliberate invasion. The people of Erie County have no idea what’s in store for them.” –Source who wants to remain anonymous, April 15, 2021
https://www.hagmannreport.com/this-is-a-well-planned-well-funded-industrial-level-invasion/
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Heavily Armed Smugglers on Ranchers' Land
https://rumble.com/vfqfbd-heavily-armed-smugglers-on-ranchers-land.html
Rumble — Ranchers in Texas are dealing with human smugglers armed with semi-automatic rifles crossing through their properties. Law enforcement is telling ranchers to carry firearms on their own properties to protect themselves.
BYPASS Censorship: Watch our videos for FREE directly on https://NTD.com
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Terral Writes to Susan Kibbe Exec Director of the South Texans’ Property Rights Association
Written by Terral
Dear Susan Kibbe, Robert, Sarah, and Nicole:
My name is Terral Croft at https://www.terral03.com and I make a living providing threat assessment and contingency planning for survival groups around the world. One of my supporters sent me a link to a story dated today that includes Susan Kibbe entitled, "Heavily Armed Smugglers on Ranchers' Land" (Rumble.com). There is a lot more going on with this story!! Please take a few minutes and review the information being shared with all the major Media outlets and nobody is saying one word. We need a judge and an injunction NOW to stop the Harris-Biden Catch-and-Bus Program that began on January 21, 2021.
Mark Kirkorian's March 31, 2021 CIS.org Report: https://cis.org/Bensman/CatchandBus-Thousands-Freed-BorderCrossing-Immigrants-Are-Dispersing-Across-America
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For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 15 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://bit.ly/3dHzhnH
--
“THIS IS A WELL PLANNED, WELL FUNDED, INDUSTRIAL LEVEL INVASION”
At about 9:00 PM ET Tuesday night, April 13, 2021, approximately 150 unaccompanied minor children who entered the U.S. illegally via the U.S.-Mexican border arrived at the Erie International Airport (via El Paso, TX) and were transferred into busses at the privately owned North Coast Air. They were transported by three coach busses to a facility known as the Pennsylvania International Academy, 8155 Oliver Road, Summit Township, PA.
“This is just the start. It’s about 150 ‘children’ right now, but more are coming. The amount of money being spent for this mass infusion of illegal aliens into our community is staggering. In my opinion, this is not a humanitarian effort, but a deliberate invasion. The people of Erie County have no idea what’s in store for them.” –Source who wants to remain anonymous, April 15, 2021
https://www.hagmannreport.com/this-is-a-well-planned-well-funded-industrial-level-invasion/
--
Heavily Armed Smugglers on Ranchers' Land
https://rumble.com/vfqfbd-heavily-armed-smugglers-on-ranchers-land.html
Rumble — Ranchers in Texas are dealing with human smugglers armed with semi-automatic rifles crossing through their properties. Law enforcement is telling ranchers to carry firearms on their own properties to protect themselves.
BYPASS Censorship: Watch our videos for FREE directly on https://NTD.com
--
Terral Writes to Susan Kibbe Exec Director of the South Texans’ Property Rights Association
Written by Terral
Dear Susan Kibbe, Robert, Sarah, and Nicole:
My name is Terral Croft at https://www.terral03.com and I make a living providing threat assessment and contingency planning for survival groups around the world. One of my supporters sent me a link to a story dated today that includes Susan Kibbe entitled, "Heavily Armed Smugglers on Ranchers' Land" (Rumble.com). There is a lot more going on with this story!! Please take a few minutes and review the information being shared with all the major Media outlets and nobody is saying one word. We need a judge and an injunction NOW to stop the Harris-Biden Catch-and-Bus Program that began on January 21, 2021.
Mark Kirkorian's March 31, 2021 CIS.org Report: https://cis.org/Bensman/CatchandBus-Thousands-Freed-BorderCrossing-Immigrants-Are-Dispersing-Across-America
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 15 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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