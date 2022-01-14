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And We Know 01. 14. 22.
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30 views • January 14, 2022
1.14.22: MANDATE dies! Elites shook up! PRINCE stripped! VERITAS + MARINE = PAIN! PRAY!
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http://preparewithandweknow.com/
They’re America’s #1 preparedness company
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12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
New Land
Song by Ian Post
https://artlist.io/song/3201/new-land?search=choir
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
Billboards - t.me/Banners4Freedom
Banners for Freedom - http://banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
Dems raging war using 501c3s
https://t.me/patton6966/1182
More athletes down
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/25088
Coding humans
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/25108
Govt admits ivermectin works
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/9594
NC Board of directors schooled
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/9612
Mom shares shocking suicide report to board
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC2l8N7JhR0
‘After-School Satan Club’ planned at Illinois elementary school. District explains why https://www.bnd.com/news/nation-world/national/article257283327.html
Found in Vaccine in Germany
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/9688
Project Veritas
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1601
2014 Gain of Function Symposium
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1609
60 votes against election results interrupted on time
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/66049
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^
—————————
My Patriot Supply.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
They’re America’s #1 preparedness company
—————————————
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
New Land
Song by Ian Post
https://artlist.io/song/3201/new-land?search=choir
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
Billboards - t.me/Banners4Freedom
Banners for Freedom - http://banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
Dems raging war using 501c3s
https://t.me/patton6966/1182
More athletes down
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/25088
Coding humans
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/25108
Govt admits ivermectin works
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/9594
NC Board of directors schooled
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/9612
Mom shares shocking suicide report to board
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC2l8N7JhR0
‘After-School Satan Club’ planned at Illinois elementary school. District explains why https://www.bnd.com/news/nation-world/national/article257283327.html
Found in Vaccine in Germany
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/9688
Project Veritas
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1601
2014 Gain of Function Symposium
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1609
60 votes against election results interrupted on time
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/66049
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
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