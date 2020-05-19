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𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗢𝗯𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝘆?
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What does God say about submitting to authorities? Should we blindly follow every law that our local, state, or federal pass?
What does the Bible really say about obeying the governing authorities?
What about “false authorities” or deceivers misleading us away from God?
When there is a contradiction between God’s word and counsels of men, shouldn’t our loyalty, devotion, and Faith be with God?
These are vital points to consider.
We are not the rebellious ones – they are! We are the true defenders of law and order and God knows our hearts.
𝗕𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻:
𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝟭𝟯:𝟭 Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. (𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙍𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙨 13:1-14 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚)
𝗔𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝟱:𝟮𝟵 Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than men.
𝗔𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝟰:𝟭𝟵 But Peter and John answered and said unto them, Whether it be right in the sight of God to hearken unto you more than unto God, judge ye.
𝟭 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝟭:𝟴 But we know that the law is good, if a man use it lawfully;
𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝟭𝟯:𝟭𝟬 Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘀 𝟮𝟵:𝟮 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.
𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝟯 (𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝟭𝟴)
3:14 Nebuchadnezzar spake and said unto them, Is it true, O Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, do not ye serve my gods, nor worship the golden image which I have set up?
15 Now if ye be ready that at what time ye hear the sound of the cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, and dulcimer, and all kinds of musick, ye fall down and worship the image which I have made; well: but if ye worship not, ye shall be cast the same hour into the midst of a burning fiery furnace; and who is that God that shall deliver you out of my hands?
16 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter.
17 If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.
18 But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.
𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘄 𝟮𝟴:𝟭𝟴 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝟭𝟴:𝟯𝟲 Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.
𝟮 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝟭:𝟳 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
𝗗𝗲𝘂𝘁 𝟭𝟯:𝟰 Ye shall walk after the Lord your God, and fear him, and keep his commandments, and obey his voice, and ye shall serve him, and cleave unto him.
(𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵: New Covenant Baptist; Spokane, WA)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
Please visit and support http://www.newcovenantbaptist.org/ if you appreciate this content.
𝘍𝘈𝘐𝘙-𝘜𝘚𝘌 𝘊𝘖𝘗𝘠𝘙𝘐𝘎𝘏𝘛 𝘋𝘐𝘚𝘊𝘓𝘈𝘐𝘔𝘌𝘙
𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺, 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, and 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘯-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 (𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺, 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘦) 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘢 ‘𝘍𝘈𝘐𝘙 𝘜𝘚𝘌’ 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭; 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴.
What does the Bible really say about obeying the governing authorities?
What about “false authorities” or deceivers misleading us away from God?
When there is a contradiction between God’s word and counsels of men, shouldn’t our loyalty, devotion, and Faith be with God?
These are vital points to consider.
We are not the rebellious ones – they are! We are the true defenders of law and order and God knows our hearts.
𝗕𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻:
𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝟭𝟯:𝟭 Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. (𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙍𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙨 13:1-14 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚)
𝗔𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝟱:𝟮𝟵 Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than men.
𝗔𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝟰:𝟭𝟵 But Peter and John answered and said unto them, Whether it be right in the sight of God to hearken unto you more than unto God, judge ye.
𝟭 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝟭:𝟴 But we know that the law is good, if a man use it lawfully;
𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝟭𝟯:𝟭𝟬 Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘀 𝟮𝟵:𝟮 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.
𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝟯 (𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝟭𝟴)
3:14 Nebuchadnezzar spake and said unto them, Is it true, O Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, do not ye serve my gods, nor worship the golden image which I have set up?
15 Now if ye be ready that at what time ye hear the sound of the cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, and dulcimer, and all kinds of musick, ye fall down and worship the image which I have made; well: but if ye worship not, ye shall be cast the same hour into the midst of a burning fiery furnace; and who is that God that shall deliver you out of my hands?
16 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter.
17 If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.
18 But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.
𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘄 𝟮𝟴:𝟭𝟴 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝟭𝟴:𝟯𝟲 Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.
𝟮 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝟭:𝟳 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
𝗗𝗲𝘂𝘁 𝟭𝟯:𝟰 Ye shall walk after the Lord your God, and fear him, and keep his commandments, and obey his voice, and ye shall serve him, and cleave unto him.
(𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵: New Covenant Baptist; Spokane, WA)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
Please visit and support http://www.newcovenantbaptist.org/ if you appreciate this content.
𝘍𝘈𝘐𝘙-𝘜𝘚𝘌 𝘊𝘖𝘗𝘠𝘙𝘐𝘎𝘏𝘛 𝘋𝘐𝘚𝘊𝘓𝘈𝘐𝘔𝘌𝘙
𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺, 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, and 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘯-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 (𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺, 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘦) 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘢 ‘𝘍𝘈𝘐𝘙 𝘜𝘚𝘌’ 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭; 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴.
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