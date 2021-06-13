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Sarah Sanders: The soft press is Biden's propaganda
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60 views • June 13, 2021
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidate and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders discusses the press treatment the Biden administration gets, and all the 'disasters' that have unfolded since the 46ht President took the oath of office. - via The Benny Report with Benny Johnson, Saturdays at 9:30PM ET on Newsmax
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