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Our Position on Abortion
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119 views • April 03, 2022
What is A Voice in Desert's position on abortion? For many years we refused to participate in the abortion debate, but recent concerns over fetal cells in vaccines have given us cause to comment. Our comments here should help you to better understand our general feeling on many other political issues, including the LGBTQ+ movement, and how all of this relates to the things that Jesus taught.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
US election result in balance on final day of campaign - BBC News by BBC News
https://youtu.be/FYx4u70Djw4
Pro-life, pro-choice proponents clash in response to Trump SCOTUS pick by Global News
https://youtu.be/b5CSgdYJCmc
President Trump’s track record on protecting unborn babies confirms strong pro-life support by EWTN
https://youtu.be/hlcBeWhrMgo
Are you at risk of Ectopic Pregnancy? by ERemedium
https://youtu.be/awhcdoeAHIk
Dublin Rally for Life 2017 - only around 5300 marched and here's the evidence by Workers Solidarity Movement
https://youtu.be/dFDGouci2FI
On the frontline of America's abortion war by The Telegraph
https://youtu.be/AGSDaR7pZWI
Abortion Protest at Planned Parenthood by syracuse.com
https://youtu.be/xY91Od9ii3c
8 adults, 4 children charged after refusing to leave abortion clinic by NewsChannel 5
https://youtu.be/t8DB4DGcBnU
Supreme Court strikes down Texas abortion clinic regulations by WSLS 10
https://youtu.be/eQTlqp5hQXw
Kentucky's last abortion clinic fights to keep its doors open by Think Progress
https://youtu.be/E4ccFnWvsds
Abortion protests: 'what my mum fought for is being threatened' by The Guardian
https://youtu.be/V4rr7dSVZYQ
Trump fires up base at anti-abortion rally by CBC News: The National
https://youtu.be/tpXzyOGKAkk
US abortion debate: Could Supreme Court retirement threaten women's rights? by Channel 4 News
https://youtu.be/_VbiIC8gxFA
Joe Biden and Donald Trump's fiery first debate—Here are the highlights by CNBC Television
https://youtu.be/9kK9UU3dTo8
Trump makes history as anti-abortion rally headliner by CBC News
https://youtu.be/QXMC5z83NMY
Thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington, D.C. to protest election results by CBS Evening news
https://youtu.be/6e9m0ImDaZU
Trump Supporters Breach U.S. Capitol by MLive
https://youtu.be/jfrvPSDcRco
Watch President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech by FOX 13 Tampa Bay
https://youtu.be/o2c_RrjCnXE
Green Screen Logo Reveal Effect - Paper tearing / ripping open - Free Download by Aaron Tomlinson
https://youtu.be/V41I0QyULQQ
Coronavirus: Anti-vaccine protesters target Federal Health Minister | 9 News Australia by 9 News Australia
https://youtu.be/yE0Afib-QAo
Gay Pride 2016 Rome - Transgender Lesbian & Gay Rights by Canale25
https://youtu.be/pGud7qhqVx8
#Pride #Parade #Toronto #Canada 2016 by Askyoba's Outdoor
https://youtu.be/B0V3YbN3S4k
PRIDE Sao Paulo - the largest in the world by Monday Feelings
https://youtu.be/_CEDjI_tz-Q
Westboro Baptist Church: Warriors for God? by ABC News
https://youtu.be/RUAH50hSCUg
go and sin no more 720p eng by Wendy Leversee
https://youtu.be/lhTyc3vLdlE
GOD IS REMEDY FOR HUMAN RACE (Jimmy Swaggart Crusade) by Jimmy Swaggart & Billy Graham
https://youtu.be/5HXzzFzolTg
No Homos will ever be allowed on this church by Just Human
https://youtu.be/HuN9kC-RncY
Fire overlay for editing by troxxyy
https://youtu.be/nUx3BDivMi0
Biden to Republicans: 'For God's Sake, Wear a Mask' by Bloomberg Quicktake: Now
https://youtu.be/2Q91JVRsBSo
Vice President Kamala Harris in Cincinnati: What we know about VP’s Friday trip by WLWT
https://youtu.be/O9m32hhya3U
Scuffles between anti-gay protesters and rally supporters at London Pride by Urban Pictures
https://youtu.be/o2xbkchII3E
189, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright/ Jesus Resurrection / Christian Background
https://youtu.be/O2EBXHGmAMQ
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
US election result in balance on final day of campaign - BBC News by BBC News
https://youtu.be/FYx4u70Djw4
Pro-life, pro-choice proponents clash in response to Trump SCOTUS pick by Global News
https://youtu.be/b5CSgdYJCmc
President Trump’s track record on protecting unborn babies confirms strong pro-life support by EWTN
https://youtu.be/hlcBeWhrMgo
Are you at risk of Ectopic Pregnancy? by ERemedium
https://youtu.be/awhcdoeAHIk
Dublin Rally for Life 2017 - only around 5300 marched and here's the evidence by Workers Solidarity Movement
https://youtu.be/dFDGouci2FI
On the frontline of America's abortion war by The Telegraph
https://youtu.be/AGSDaR7pZWI
Abortion Protest at Planned Parenthood by syracuse.com
https://youtu.be/xY91Od9ii3c
8 adults, 4 children charged after refusing to leave abortion clinic by NewsChannel 5
https://youtu.be/t8DB4DGcBnU
Supreme Court strikes down Texas abortion clinic regulations by WSLS 10
https://youtu.be/eQTlqp5hQXw
Kentucky's last abortion clinic fights to keep its doors open by Think Progress
https://youtu.be/E4ccFnWvsds
Abortion protests: 'what my mum fought for is being threatened' by The Guardian
https://youtu.be/V4rr7dSVZYQ
Trump fires up base at anti-abortion rally by CBC News: The National
https://youtu.be/tpXzyOGKAkk
US abortion debate: Could Supreme Court retirement threaten women's rights? by Channel 4 News
https://youtu.be/_VbiIC8gxFA
Joe Biden and Donald Trump's fiery first debate—Here are the highlights by CNBC Television
https://youtu.be/9kK9UU3dTo8
Trump makes history as anti-abortion rally headliner by CBC News
https://youtu.be/QXMC5z83NMY
Thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington, D.C. to protest election results by CBS Evening news
https://youtu.be/6e9m0ImDaZU
Trump Supporters Breach U.S. Capitol by MLive
https://youtu.be/jfrvPSDcRco
Watch President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech by FOX 13 Tampa Bay
https://youtu.be/o2c_RrjCnXE
Green Screen Logo Reveal Effect - Paper tearing / ripping open - Free Download by Aaron Tomlinson
https://youtu.be/V41I0QyULQQ
Coronavirus: Anti-vaccine protesters target Federal Health Minister | 9 News Australia by 9 News Australia
https://youtu.be/yE0Afib-QAo
Gay Pride 2016 Rome - Transgender Lesbian & Gay Rights by Canale25
https://youtu.be/pGud7qhqVx8
#Pride #Parade #Toronto #Canada 2016 by Askyoba's Outdoor
https://youtu.be/B0V3YbN3S4k
PRIDE Sao Paulo - the largest in the world by Monday Feelings
https://youtu.be/_CEDjI_tz-Q
Westboro Baptist Church: Warriors for God? by ABC News
https://youtu.be/RUAH50hSCUg
go and sin no more 720p eng by Wendy Leversee
https://youtu.be/lhTyc3vLdlE
GOD IS REMEDY FOR HUMAN RACE (Jimmy Swaggart Crusade) by Jimmy Swaggart & Billy Graham
https://youtu.be/5HXzzFzolTg
No Homos will ever be allowed on this church by Just Human
https://youtu.be/HuN9kC-RncY
Fire overlay for editing by troxxyy
https://youtu.be/nUx3BDivMi0
Biden to Republicans: 'For God's Sake, Wear a Mask' by Bloomberg Quicktake: Now
https://youtu.be/2Q91JVRsBSo
Vice President Kamala Harris in Cincinnati: What we know about VP’s Friday trip by WLWT
https://youtu.be/O9m32hhya3U
Scuffles between anti-gay protesters and rally supporters at London Pride by Urban Pictures
https://youtu.be/o2xbkchII3E
189, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright/ Jesus Resurrection / Christian Background
https://youtu.be/O2EBXHGmAMQ
Keywords
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