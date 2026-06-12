The FIFA Epstein Cup. That's what this is - DDGeopolitics, clip

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🚨 The FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States. Iran's team is training in Mexico. 13 delegation members have no visas. Their ticket allocation was cancelled without explanation. They must enter, play and leave the same day. The FIFA Epstein Cup. That's what this is.
Adding: Mexico beat South Africa in the opening match of the World Cup.