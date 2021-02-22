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Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia
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40 views • February 22, 2021
Watch new and undeniable archaeological evidence of the real location of Mount Sinai! Ryan Mauro and The Doubting Thomas Research Foundation take on to the actual location of the book of Exodus.
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