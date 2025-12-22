BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bibi issues a threat clearly aimed at Erdogan during today's joint conference with Greece & Cyprus
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 1 day ago

At today's joint conference with Greece and Cyrus Bibi issues a threat clearly aimed at Erdogan.

"Don't even think about it. We are committed and able to defend ourselves and our cooperation further enhances that capability."

Cyprus seems to be the next battleground.

Adding:

🚨 Trashing Trump’s peace deal, Israel prepares for permanent occupation of half of Gaza

🇮🇱 The IDF is fortifying its positions in the Strip, openly defying the ceasefire agreement, which demands that “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza,” and “withdraw based on standards milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization.”

🌏 Maps and satellite imagery analyzed by Drop Site News show that beyond the Yellow Line boundary, Israel is currently operating 48 military outposts, and that it has built at least 13 new ones AFTER the ceasefire was reached in October.

🌏 The network is being connected by new roads linked to infrastructure, bases and settlements in Israel proper, and has been accompanied by the demolition of wide swathes of Palestinian housing not destroyed over the course of Israel’s ferocious two-year bombing campaign.

🗣 “Israel is doing what it always does, and what it historically has done best: establish ‘facts on the ground’, incrementally rather than spectacularly, and make them permanent once those with influence to force it to reverse course either lose interest, decide that the cost of confronting Israel is not worth the price, or come out in open support of Israeli violations,” ex-UN analyst Mouin Rabbani said.

💬 “This is indisputably an Israeli campaign to partition the Gaza Strip and thereby promote its long-term objective of moving the Palestinian population elsewhere,” Rabbani fears.

📌 The permanent bases aren’t the only point of the Trump plan that Israel is flouting. Regional media has counted ~740 Israeli violations of the ceasefire in the past two months, killing nearly 400 people and injuring nearly 1.1k others.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Malaysia&#8217;s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Malaysia’s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Belle Carter
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy