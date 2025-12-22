Bibi issues a threat clearly aimed at Erdogan during today's joint conference with Greece & Cyprus

At today's joint conference with Greece and Cyrus Bibi issues a threat clearly aimed at Erdogan.

"Don't even think about it. We are committed and able to defend ourselves and our cooperation further enhances that capability."

Cyprus seems to be the next battleground.

Adding:

🚨 Trashing Trump’s peace deal, Israel prepares for permanent occupation of half of Gaza

🇮🇱 The IDF is fortifying its positions in the Strip, openly defying the ceasefire agreement, which demands that “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza,” and “withdraw based on standards milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization.”

🌏 Maps and satellite imagery analyzed by Drop Site News show that beyond the Yellow Line boundary, Israel is currently operating 48 military outposts, and that it has built at least 13 new ones AFTER the ceasefire was reached in October.

🌏 The network is being connected by new roads linked to infrastructure, bases and settlements in Israel proper, and has been accompanied by the demolition of wide swathes of Palestinian housing not destroyed over the course of Israel’s ferocious two-year bombing campaign.

🗣 “Israel is doing what it always does, and what it historically has done best: establish ‘facts on the ground’, incrementally rather than spectacularly, and make them permanent once those with influence to force it to reverse course either lose interest, decide that the cost of confronting Israel is not worth the price, or come out in open support of Israeli violations,” ex-UN analyst Mouin Rabbani said.

💬 “This is indisputably an Israeli campaign to partition the Gaza Strip and thereby promote its long-term objective of moving the Palestinian population elsewhere,” Rabbani fears.

📌 The permanent bases aren’t the only point of the Trump plan that Israel is flouting. Regional media has counted ~740 Israeli violations of the ceasefire in the past two months, killing nearly 400 people and injuring nearly 1.1k others.