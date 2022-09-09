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Bioweapon Cover-up EXPOSED: Israel Health Ministry LIED and Covered-Up Vax Adverse Events & Deaths
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472 views • September 09, 2022

Stew Peters Show


September 8, 2022


The latest Isreali vaccination studies are out….and the results may shock you. These results PROVE that the government was lying all along. However it does not stop there, it gets worse, MUCH worse.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j94ot-bioweapon-cover-up-exposed-israel-health-ministry-lied-and-covered-up-vax-a.html


Keywords
healthcover-upadverse effectsvaccine injuriesisraelmedicinedeathsliedbioweaponvaxstudiesjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidstew peterssteve kirschhealth ministry
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