© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH! THE MARKETING OF MADNESS ~ ARE WE ALL INSANE?
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • December 15, 2021
EVERYONE SHOULD SEE THIS ! , - ,
So clear to see how BIG PHARMA have paved the way for the state our world is in today , - , Feat: the usual criminals Pfizer, GSK & Many more. - .
Highly informative & although long, 100% worth watching !
At least watch the first 45mins.
. - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Angel Realm
So clear to see how BIG PHARMA have paved the way for the state our world is in today , - , Feat: the usual criminals Pfizer, GSK & Many more. - .
Highly informative & although long, 100% worth watching !
At least watch the first 45mins.
. - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Angel Realm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.