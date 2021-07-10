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NHS GATHERING INFO ON POISON INJECTION REFUSERS
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110 views • July 10, 2021
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LSNT: https://brandnewtube.com/@LearnSomethingNewToday
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/nhs-gathering-info-on-vaxx-refusers-for-next-phase-see-notes-important_flweYPTgOrrpSlC.html
The NHS in the UK are doing what other countries have already been doing they are gathering data on the UNVAXXED why? for the next phase as the net gets tighter they need to know exactly who has no been vaccinated as eventually they will come to your properties with the intention to vaccinated you under MEDICIAL MARTIAL LAW, even if this means BY FORCE! Think I am joking wait and see as people in UK believe NOTHING! Its starting to get serious now in uk and the people think it will be over on the 19th BRITAIN IS IN FOR A rude awakening ,... I SEE THE PLAN , AND SO DO THE ELITE YOU ARE DOING EVERYTHING YOU ARE SUPPOSE TO TO GIVE THEM MORE , TO HAVE ON YOU... Know your enemy up your game stop playing to the music of the ELITE they know what you are going to do before you do it! and they adjust the plan accordingly and then use it against YOU! - Awakened Light. Do you want to support our channel share the videos its FREE! Download an reupload on your own channels more people might see them and wake up! Alternatively you could buy us a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/awakenedlight
LSNT: https://brandnewtube.com/@LearnSomethingNewToday
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/nhs-gathering-info-on-vaxx-refusers-for-next-phase-see-notes-important_flweYPTgOrrpSlC.html
The NHS in the UK are doing what other countries have already been doing they are gathering data on the UNVAXXED why? for the next phase as the net gets tighter they need to know exactly who has no been vaccinated as eventually they will come to your properties with the intention to vaccinated you under MEDICIAL MARTIAL LAW, even if this means BY FORCE! Think I am joking wait and see as people in UK believe NOTHING! Its starting to get serious now in uk and the people think it will be over on the 19th BRITAIN IS IN FOR A rude awakening ,... I SEE THE PLAN , AND SO DO THE ELITE YOU ARE DOING EVERYTHING YOU ARE SUPPOSE TO TO GIVE THEM MORE , TO HAVE ON YOU... Know your enemy up your game stop playing to the music of the ELITE they know what you are going to do before you do it! and they adjust the plan accordingly and then use it against YOU! - Awakened Light. Do you want to support our channel share the videos its FREE! Download an reupload on your own channels more people might see them and wake up! Alternatively you could buy us a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/awakenedlight
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