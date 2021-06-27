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TRUMP: We must ban CRT, stop teaching racism to children and making our military 'woke'
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210 views • June 27, 2021
TRUMP: "You see these generals lately on television? They are 'woke' ... The military brass have become weak and ineffective leaders, and our enemies are watching, and they're laughing. We need a Republican Congress to ban Critical Race Theory."
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