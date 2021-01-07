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Imagine Media Headlines if Shooting Victim at Capitol was Young Black Female BLM Activist
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219 views • January 07, 2021
Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was struck dead by a bullet shot from behind a door in the capital building, while apparently just standing there. The frustrations of conservatives spilled over into a takeover of the Congressional Floor, and she was a victim.
Now, imagine if it had been a BLM protest, and a young black female Activist was killed, and the resulting headlines by the main stream media and what they would entail. How much more violence and riots would ensue
The double standard is glaring an obvious, when they call riots that result in massive burning of property and buildings as mostly peaceful, and how differently they treat that compared to today's events.
#MAGA #AshliBabbitt #stopthesteal
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Now, imagine if it had been a BLM protest, and a young black female Activist was killed, and the resulting headlines by the main stream media and what they would entail. How much more violence and riots would ensue
The double standard is glaring an obvious, when they call riots that result in massive burning of property and buildings as mostly peaceful, and how differently they treat that compared to today's events.
#MAGA #AshliBabbitt #stopthesteal
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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