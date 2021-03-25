BIDEN SPRAYS COLOMBIA - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Self-Driving Cars Will Stop For Police, Roll Down Your Windows, Unlock Your Doors
https://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2021/03/autonomous-vehicles-will-automatically.html
"Autonomous Vehicles: Expert Panel Lists Top Needs for Law Enforcement as the Dawn of Driverless Roads Inches Closer"
https://nij.ojp.gov/topics/articles/autonomous-vehicles-expert-panel-lists-top-needs-law-enforcement
Self-Driving Uber Car Kills Pedestrian in Arizona, Where Robots Roam
https://archive.is/wFRnD
Tesla Driver Who Died In 'Autopilot' Crash Was Playing On Phone, Inquiry Finds
https://archive.ph/y8INj
"Driverless" Search on Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=driverless
Kia’s Driverless Future! – #PropagandaWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/kias-driverless-future-propagandawatch/
Car Insurance Horror: Wearing A Face Mask While Driving Can See Policies Invalidated
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/cars/1327483/car-insurance-uk-invalidate-agreement-wearing-face-mask-driving-law
CDC: Drivers Should Not Wear Masks While Driving
https://pittsburgh.legalexaminer.com/transportation/cdc-drivers-should-not-wear-masks-while-driving/
Story #2: Reuters, BBC Participated In Covert UK-Funded Programs to “Weaken Russia”
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/02/20/reuters-bbc-uk-foreign-office-russian-media/
OP. Trojan Horse: Undermining Russia
https://telegra.ph/OP-HMG-Trojan-Horse-Part-4-Undermining-Russia-I-02-04
Story #3: Biden Pushes Colombia to Restart Glyphosate Spraying Program
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/20/biden-pushes-colombia-restart-glyphosate-spraying-program
2021 INCSR–Volume I: Drug and Chemical Control (As submitted to Congress)
https://www.state.gov/2021-incsr-volume-i-drug-and-chemical-control-as-submitted-to-congress/
Biden Eyes Firs..