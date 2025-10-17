NEW REFORMS SIGNAL SHIFT IN PUBLIC HEALTH PARADIGM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With RFK Jr. pledging sweeping reforms to pharmaceutical advertising — and the CDC reaffirming that “informed consent is back” — a new era of medical transparency may be taking shape. Yet some physicians are resisting change. Hear their arguments against a safer, more accountable vaccine paradigm.