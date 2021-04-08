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If There Really Is a Pandemic, Then...25 Questions That Need to Be Asked and Answered But Are Not
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240 views • April 08, 2021
25 good questions that never get asked by the media, medical monopoly, and politicians that are pushing this pandemic for all its worth for their benefit.
After listening you will know why they never get asked and most especially - answered. It's not about the virus and never has been.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
After listening you will know why they never get asked and most especially - answered. It's not about the virus and never has been.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
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