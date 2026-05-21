Meritocracy in Chinese Education and Government, an interview with Cyrus Janssen

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China’s education and government systems are built around meritocracy — performance matters. From the Gaokao exam to leadership roles, advancement is earned through results, not popularity. Supporters argue this relentless focus on academics, engineering, and long-term competence is helping China accelerate in AI, science, and global innovation.
#China #Education #AI #Meritocracy #STEM #Innovation #Leadership #Future
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