The Name of Jesus: (Chapter 5c)
God's Promises are Conditional
Deuteronomy 28:1 KJV
[1] And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth:
