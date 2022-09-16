Thank you Psinergists for prayers for the creeksquad folks

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Thank you everyone. tonight i watched a bit of the chats going back and forth and these folks are in a zone that we simply cannot be helpful in. Even the tech docs here on the channel would mar what they are trying to do because it would not translate to their discussion in a helpful way. This situation is now closed up for us and I will be deleting this video tomorrow. Good luck out there fantastic creek squad folks !