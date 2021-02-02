© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - 3 Days & 3 Nights, Earth Round Or Flat, Organic Farming - WU Prof? 23
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • February 02, 2021
In Episode 23 we answer some questions that we received, such as: Is oil a fossil fuel? Where should we draw the line on political involvement? Was Jesus crucified on Wednesday or Friday? What is the difference between imputed and imparted righteousness? Were lucifer and his angels cast out before or after the fall of man? Will there be future prophets? We will also answer some questions regarding the King of the North and South. We give our statement on the round vs flat earth and Walter gives advice on organic farming.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.