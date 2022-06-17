Babylon in Revelation - Pastor Steven Anderson





It doesn’t matter whether you believe in the Bible because The Cabal certainly do! They make it their ultimate mission to form the NWO for the antichrist to helm the throne to literally oppose & fight God. 10 most powerful nations will eventually give up their sovereignty to the antichrist to rule over the world as prophesied in the Bible.





- NWO / 1 World Government / 1 World Religion / 1 World Currency explained per KJV Bible.





- Mark of the beast 666





- The Babylonian empire, persian empire, Greek empire & Roman empire were all under the same satanic system ie 1 world government under Satan’s influence (according to Joohistory Channel in ancient aliens series it was aliens that influence these empires deceiving its audience).





- The second coming of Jesus will destroy the new Babylon!