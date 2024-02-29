The Adversary: a Biblical–Theological Dialogue on the Satan | William Boot and Joe Lillie (Mirror)

If the playback of this video should fail on the present platform, please refer to the following web-page links in order to view or listen to this video/audio presentation via one or more of my channels on alternative platforms:

Upload date of original source: Monday, 26 February 2024

Title of original source: The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 325 - The Adversary!

Dialogue partners (presenters): William Boot and Joe Lillie

Channel name of original source: Darkness Is Falling

Website of William Boot: https://www.darknessisfalling.com

Source of thumbnail image for video: https://wallpapersafari.com/fantasy-dragons-wallpaper/#gb1dli





Description (or synopsis) of original source (sic; or, as written by William Boot of Darkness Is Falling):

Modern culture generally depicts Satan from the MONSTROUS to the CUTE! This has had the effect of NEUTRALIZING the TRUE Biblical character of Satan in people’s minds. From cute devil cartoons for children like “Hot Stuff The Little Devil” released in 1957 to “Legend” released in 1985 to “The Witches of Eastwick” in 1987 to “The Devil’s Advocate” in 1997 to “Hell Boy” in 2004 to Predators and Aliens and every other kind of Monster, we have been subjected to a whole range of Devilish Depictions that have DE-SENSITIZED people to EVIL in GENERAL and the reality of Satan SPECIFICALLY. In fact all these cultural productions have served to SENSATIONALIZE and GLAMOURIZE Satan and his demonic hordes. That is exactly what the Jesuits intended to do. Make Satan COOL and ACCEPTABLE to the ignorant and unsuspecting masses.





Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





