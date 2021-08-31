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Memology 102: Empathy & Compassion Are Back At The White House [30.08.2021]
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50 views • August 31, 2021
Yeah, right your Satanic sick hypocrites...
Pinned by Memology 102 - 14 hours ago
I hate reuploading videos, however, I got two dates wrong on Tweets on the previous version of this video and I can't let that slide. Let's be honest here, my videos are simple and not difficult to edit, so, having such mistakes makes me look like a lazy fuck and my reputation is all that matters when it comes to doing shit on the internet, so for transparency's and integrity's sake, I removed it and fixed it. I apologize for the inconvenience.
118,071 views Aug 30, 2021
Memology 102
177K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hnhUoYxrt4g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
Pinned by Memology 102 - 14 hours ago
I hate reuploading videos, however, I got two dates wrong on Tweets on the previous version of this video and I can't let that slide. Let's be honest here, my videos are simple and not difficult to edit, so, having such mistakes makes me look like a lazy fuck and my reputation is all that matters when it comes to doing shit on the internet, so for transparency's and integrity's sake, I removed it and fixed it. I apologize for the inconvenience.
118,071 views Aug 30, 2021
Memology 102
177K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hnhUoYxrt4g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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