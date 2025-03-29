Silver Squeeze March 31! Major Food Brands Meet w/ RFK Jr | Rogan Guest Blows Jab Narrative 3/28/25

Weekly News Report! Silver stackers are hoping to put the squeeze on big bullion Monday, March 31st, by buying up as much as they can and hopefully exposing the massive suppression of this precious metal. RFK Jr. met with Big Food: CEOs of Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Tyson Foods, Kellogg’s, Smucker’s, and PepsiCo for a private meeting in D.C., and he tells us what they are really afraid of. Dr. Suzanne Humphries, former board-certified nephrologist and co-author of Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History, just made a bombshell appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. We will also cover Pete Hegseth and Signalgate, a little tyke making it through the fence onto the White House lawn, JD Vance visiting Greenland, Utah banning fluoride, and everything else you might have missed in this week's Headline News! Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/silver-squeeze-march-31st/













