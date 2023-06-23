06-23-2023 Accountability Part 3 Elohim and Messiah 002
5 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
John 2:13 And the Pěsaḥ of the Yehuḏim was near, and יהושע went up to Yerushalayim. 14 And He found in the Set-apart Place those selling oxen and sheep and doves, and the moneychangers sitting. 15 And having made a whip of cords, He drove them all out of the Set-apart Place, with the sheep and the oxen, and poured out the moneychangers’ coins and overturned the tables. 16 And He said to those selling doves, “Take these away! Do not make the house of My Father a house of merchandise!” 17 And His taught ones remembered that it was written, “The ardour for Your house has eaten Me up.”
Keywords
messiahaccountabilityaccountableelohim
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos