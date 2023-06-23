06-23-2023 Accountability Part 3 Elohim and Messiah 002

John 2:13 And the Pěsaḥ of the Yehuḏim was near, and יהושע went up to Yerushalayim. 14 And He found in the Set-apart Place those selling oxen and sheep and doves, and the moneychangers sitting. 15 And having made a whip of cords, He drove them all out of the Set-apart Place, with the sheep and the oxen, and poured out the moneychangers’ coins and overturned the tables. 16 And He said to those selling doves, “Take these away! Do not make the house of My Father a house of merchandise!” 17 And His taught ones remembered that it was written, “The ardour for Your house has eaten Me up.”