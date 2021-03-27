Οι « Ιnfluencers » ως μέσο προπαγάνδας υπερ των εμβολίων

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200 views • March 27, 2021
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#ESCAIDE2019
Vaccination refusal, hesitancy, acceptance and demand | Robb Butler
https://youtu.be/1LCcaYoaZWg
PACKAGE | #Pandemica Series | ONE
https://youtu.be/9pufey1bQrE
Bono’s One Campaign Launches ‘Pandemica’ Series to Raise Awareness of Covid-19 Vaccine Access Crisis
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/bono-one-campaign-pandemica-covid-19-vaccine-shortage-1146233/ned
#ESCAIDE2019
Vaccination refusal, hesitancy, acceptance and demand | Robb Butler
https://youtu.be/1LCcaYoaZWg
PACKAGE | #Pandemica Series | ONE
https://youtu.be/9pufey1bQrE
Bono’s One Campaign Launches ‘Pandemica’ Series to Raise Awareness of Covid-19 Vaccine Access Crisis
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/bono-one-campaign-pandemica-covid-19-vaccine-shortage-1146233/ned
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