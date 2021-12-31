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它存在吗？大流行的 DNA，Covid-19 的阴谋—萨曼莎·贝利博士
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43 views • December 31, 2021
来自新西兰的 Samantha Bailey 博士坦率地向我们介绍了人类历史上最大骗局的建筑结构。
要以其他语言观看此视频并了解更多内容，请访问我们的网站：
https://www.cristoverdad.com/zh-CN/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/zh-CN
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TITLE: Does It Exist? The DNA of the Pandemic, The Covid-19 the Conspiracy — Dr. Samantha Bailey
DESCRIPTION: Dr. Samantha Bailey, from New Zealand, speaks to us frankly and presents in great detail the architecture of the greatest hoax in the history of humanity.
To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website at
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
LINKS (链接)
Perter Daszak (p. 73)
https://www.nap.edu/download/21809
David Martin, Full (完全的)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtLzQi7fsMYD/
Dr. Sam Bailey's website (博士的网站：)
https://drsambailey.com/
要以其他语言观看此视频并了解更多内容，请访问我们的网站：
https://www.cristoverdad.com/zh-CN/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/zh-CN
----------
TITLE: Does It Exist? The DNA of the Pandemic, The Covid-19 the Conspiracy — Dr. Samantha Bailey
DESCRIPTION: Dr. Samantha Bailey, from New Zealand, speaks to us frankly and presents in great detail the architecture of the greatest hoax in the history of humanity.
To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website at
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
LINKS (链接)
Perter Daszak (p. 73)
https://www.nap.edu/download/21809
David Martin, Full (完全的)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtLzQi7fsMYD/
Dr. Sam Bailey's website (博士的网站：)
https://drsambailey.com/
Keywords
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