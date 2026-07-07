From Trump Hype to Ron Paul Principles, an interview with Chris Rossini

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Campaign promises can inspire millions—but principles are what truly endure. This conversation explores why many voters are revisiting Ron Paul's consistent message after growing disappointed with political promises that never became lasting action.
#RonPaul #Trump #Politics #Liberty #Freedom #Constitution #Leadership #Principles
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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