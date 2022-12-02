The TERRIFYING & AMAZING realities of brain chip implants

Glenn Beck
Dec 1, 2022
Elon Musk’s company Neuralink recently announced it hopes to begin human trials in six months. Neuralink develops ‘implantable brain-computer interfaces,’ or more simply, chips for your brain. And the health benefits could be AMAZING, Glenn says, especially for those with brain injuries. But the downsides of technological developments like this one can be TERRIFYING, too...especially if they're placed into the wrong hands.
