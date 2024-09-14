BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HAD TO CALL 911 ON A DANGEROUS PASSENGER ☈ [SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AVERTS CARJACK...OR WORSE]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
2
207 views • 7 months ago

VfB smells what the scumbags are cooking - they're trying to focus the expulsion as a blanket, instead of getting rid of the actual subversives


C40 is a global network of mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis - https://www.c40.org/


NICE TRY SCUMBAGS; nonetheless, this guy kept his head about him


VfB would advise next time that front seat rides must be asked for IN ADVANCE, period


I experienced a highly unusual and unsettling situation. A passenger attempted to redirect our route to an underground parking garage, which was not part of his original destination. During the ride, he pulled out a sawed-off part of a crutch from his pocket, claiming he had rescued a woman and wanted to return to the garage to ensure her safety.


Feeling uncomfortable, I stopped the car at a bus stop and asked him to exit the vehicle. When he refused, I contacted the police for assistance. Thankfully, the entire incident was captured on my dash cam and cell phone.


Watch the video for the full encounter and be aware of the risks we drivers sometimes face. Stay safe out there!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSljaiyOATs

situational awarenessexpulsioncarjackingc40 citieshailed taxi servicedangerous passengeraverted multi pronged offensive
