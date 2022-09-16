Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Good Morning CHD’: Canadian Doctors Speak Out
20 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 2 months ago |

‘Good Morning CHD’: Canadian Doctors Speak Out

childrenshealthdefense

Streamed on: Sep 9, 10:02 am EDT


Today, Tune In To “Good Morning CHD” Ho Hear From Canadian Doctors As They Discuss Infertility, Heart Inflammation, Mandates, And Unknown Causes Of Death. What Do They Have To Say About Athletes Collapsing During Games And Practice? And What Does The Data Show About Vaccination And Mortality Rates? Watch To Find Out!

Keywords
canadiandoctorsspeakout

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket