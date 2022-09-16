© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Good Morning CHD’: Canadian Doctors Speak Out
childrenshealthdefense
Streamed on: Sep 9, 10:02 am EDT
Today, Tune In To “Good Morning CHD” Ho Hear From Canadian Doctors As They Discuss Infertility, Heart Inflammation, Mandates, And Unknown Causes Of Death. What Do They Have To Say About Athletes Collapsing During Games And Practice? And What Does The Data Show About Vaccination And Mortality Rates? Watch To Find Out!