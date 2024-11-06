Qabatiya chants for its martyrs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizens of the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, mourned four martyrs who were shot by the occupation forces yesterday during a large-scale military operation in the town aimed at arresting a wanted person
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 06/11/2024
