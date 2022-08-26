ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 8/26/22 • Biden Accuses “MAGA Republicans” of Political VIOLENCE Ahead of Midterms

BIDEN ACCUSES “MAGA REPUBLICANS” OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE AHEAD OF MIDTERMSAlso, special guest Dr. Jason Dean arrives to break down how the WEF is using smartwatches and sleep apps to monitor your heartbeat, sleeping habits, daily movements, but most importantly: Your emotional and psychological state! DO NOT miss this!

The blueprint to defeat the NWO is coming! Pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! Link in this article!

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